Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly signing 1-year, $8.25 million deal to join Dolphins

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens completes a pass as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 31-year-old wide receiver is expected to a sign a 1-year, $8.25 million deal.

Beckham Jr. played 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He did not play in 2022 after suffering a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI when his Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

This story will be updated.