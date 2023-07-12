Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy: Bedlam rivalry is 'history' with Oklahoma's exit to the SEC

The last year that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State didn't meet on a football field was 1909. They played through World War II. They played through COVID-19 in 2020.

But now, Bedlam is about to be no more. The programs will meet as Big 12 rivals for the final time on Nov. 4. After that, the rivalry is "history." That's according to Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, who made the declaration while speaking at Wednesday's Big 12 media day. Gundy made his comments as Oklahoma and Texas prepare to play their final season in the Big 12. In 2024, the programs will bolt for the SEC.

When asked if the teams would continue to play non-conference games, Gundy was not optimistic. And he placed the blame squarely on Oklahoma.

Would Mike Gundy consider playing #Oklahoma in the non-conference?



“No… Oklahoma State’s not going to change what we do because Oklahoma went to the SEC. They need to change what they do.”#bedlam #big12mediadays #gopokes @bp_state pic.twitter.com/379UlGwKXC — Heartland College Sports (@Heartland_CS) July 12, 2023

"No," Gundy said. "We have nine conference games scheduled. And then we have — I think — through 15 years, we're scheduled all the way up. And we're full for the most part, and we have Power Five teams.

"I'm gonna go back to what I said earlier. Oklahoma State's not going to change what we do because Oklahoma chose to go to the SEC. They need to change what they do because they're the ones that made their mind up to go to the SEC.

"So with all the talk from administration and people saying that Oklahoma State needs to do this and that, all Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC. So it is what it is. We can cut right to the chase."

The conversation wasn't done. Gundy was later asked about the awkwardness of sharing the conference stage with two programs preparing to leave the Big 12 and whether he was "coming to terms" with the end of the rivalry with Oklahoma. He again pointed the spotlight back at Oklahoma while lamenting the larger landscape of conference realignment.

"The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12, period," Gundy continued. It's not nothing to do with Oklahoma State.

"Do I like that? No. Do I like that conferences have broken up in the past? No, I don't. But I also know that we have to control what we can control, which is conference realignment is there. It's probably still going on. Wherever we all end up and whatever schedule they give us to play, we all play it and do the best we can."

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables wasn't available to respond on Wednesday. His turn at the podium arrives on Thursday, when he's sure to be asked about Bedlam and his program's departure.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark did speak and addressed the future of the conference alongside the potential of future expansion with the conference set to reduce to 12 members from this season's 14 when Texas and Oklahoma leave. He also touted conference newcomers Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF.

"I love the composition of this conference right now," Yormark said. "The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible, and if we stay at 12, we're perfectly fine with that.

"If the opportunity presents itself where there's something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives, starting with the board, then we're certainly going to pursue it.