Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury heavyweight title rematch scheduled for Dec. 21

El ucraniano Oleksandr Usyk propina un golpe al británico Tyson Fury, durante su pelea por la unificación del título de los pesados, la madrugada del domingo 19 de mayo de 2024, en Riad (Nick Potts/PA via AP) (Nick Potts/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Tyson Fury (22-0, 14 KOs) and Oleksandr Usyk (34-1-1, 24 KOs) will face one another in a heavyweight championship rematch on Dec. 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The date was announced on X by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

The two fighters met on May 18 at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena with Usyk winning via split decision (115-112, 113-114, 114-113) to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. The loss was the first for Fury in his professional career.

Boxing had not seen a unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999.

Fury, 35, said after the fight that he felt he won citing sympathies with the 37-year-old Usyk's Ukraine.

"His country's at war, so people are siding with the country at war," Fury said, "but make no mistake, I won that fight and I'll be back. I've got a rematch clause."

The boxers had signed a two-fight deal, so a rematch was inevitable. It was tentatively scheduled for October, but now has been pushed back to December.

Usyk's undisputed reign will likely a short one, as the IBF title could be formally stripped ahead of the June 1 bout between mandatory challengers Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.

Should Usyk's IBF title be stripped, promoter Eddie Hearn said that the Hrgovic-Dubois winner could then face Anthony Joshua in September for the vacant belt at Wembley Stadium in London.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!