One stat you need to know for every team in Week 16 + TNF preview

It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams:
1:28 - Stat Nerd Thursday
1:44 - Carolina Panthers
3:08 - New England Patriots
4:51 - Arizona Cardinals
10:49 - Washington Commanders
13:14 - Chicago Bears
17:22 - New York Giants
18:27 - New York Jets
22:35 - Los Angeles Chargers
23:59 - Tennessee Titans
24:57 - Atlanta Falcons
28:53 - Green Bay Packers
30:51 - Las Vegas Raiders
31:54 - Denver Broncos
32:39 - Seattle Seahawks
34:07 - Pittsburgh Steelers
36:31 - Houston Texans
38:04 - Buffalo Bills
41:25 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42:36 - Minnesota Vikings
43:55 - Indianapolis Colts
45:17 - Jacksonville Jaguars
48:22 - Cincinnati Bengals
49:36 - Kansas City Chiefs
51:53 - Cleveland Browns
53:57 - Detroit Lions
55:23 - Philadelphia Eagles
58:47 - Miami Dolphins
59:03 - Dallas Cowboys
1:01:30 - San Francisco 49ers + Baltimore Ravens
1:11:02 - TNF Preview: Rams vs. Saints
