Oregon State, Washington State to play football home-and-home series in 2025

Oregon State and Washington State released their 2025 football schedules Wednesday with a bit of a twist.

In order to fill out full schedules, the Beavers and Cougars will play each other twice next season. The first meeting will be at Oregon State on Nov. 1, 2025 and Washington State will host the second matchup on Nov. 29, 2025, the final game of the regular season.

"We elected to play two games against Washington State in order to maximize the strength of this schedule, which includes intriguing matchups both at home and on the road," said Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement.

The Nov. 29 game in Pullman was previously scheduled.

Liberty and New Mexico State played a home-and-home series during the 2018 and 2019 seasons for a similar reason.

It's a different situation for Oregon State and Washington State, the only schools currently a part of the Pac-12 before expansion comes in 2026 with the additions of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State, plus Gonzaga as a non-football member.

Per the Pac-12/Mountain West agreement, both Oregon State and Washington State play six games against Mountain West opponents this season. When that deal was not renewed for 2025 the door was opened for this unique scheduling quirk.

This will be only the second time in the history between the two schools that the football programs will meet twice in the same season. The last time that occurred was in 1945 when the Cougars swept the two-game series.