Pacers, Buddy Hield reportedly looking into trade after extension talks fizzle

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 06: Buddy Hield #24 of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up court during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 6, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

One of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA could be on the move.

The Indiana Pacers and Buddy Hield are looking into a potential trade after having contract extension talks stall out, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. No deal is reportedly on the horizon, though, nor are there any teams substantively talking to the Pacers.

The Pacers reportedly offered Hield an extension in recent weeks, but the proposal apparently wasn't well-received.

Hield is entering the final season of the four-year, $86 million contract extension he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2019, with a $19.3 million cap hit for next season. It's not the cheapest contract, but for a player who spaces the floor like Hield, it could be worth it for a team in need of perimeter help.

No player in the NBA has made more 3-points in the last five years than Hield's 1,381 (a stat aided by Stephen Curry playing only five games in 2019-20). Hield arrived in Indiana during the 2021-22 season as part of the Tyrese Haliburton-Domantas Sabonis swap and has continued to do what he does as well as anyone, averaging 16.8 points per game last season while shooting 42.5% from 3-point range. His 288 3-pointers ranked behind only Klay Thompson in the NBA.

It's unclear what kind of market Hield could see, especially when he's 30 years old and likely looking for a longer-term deal from any potential trade suitors.