Pacers G Bennedict Mathurin to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the team announced on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who is averaging 14.5 points per game this season, was initially expected to be out for just three games before the diagnosis. Surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache will be performed his surgery in Los Angeles next week.

While the 2024 Rising Stars MVP is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season, he'll be missed as the Pacers fight to make the playoffs this year.

