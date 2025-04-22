Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton named most overrated player by his peers in anonymous poll

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton pauses during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Tyrese Haliburton really took his career to another level following a trade to the Indiana Pacers. Since joining Indiana, Haliburton has averaged 19.7 points and 10.2 assists. That performance earned him All-Star appearances in two of his three seasons with the team, cementing him as one of the best players in the league.

But some NBA players don't see it that way.

Haliburton was named the NBA's most-overrated player Tuesday in an anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic. Haliburton earned 14.4 percent of the vote, beating out Rudy Gobert and Trea Young for that title.

The poll, which The Athletic sends out yearly, is voted on by the players. A total of 158 players were polled in 2025. At least one player from all 30 teams took part in the poll. While fans can argue with the results, know they are coming from people in the know.

It's unclear exactly what resulted in Haliburton winning the poll in 2025. Haliburton was present on The Athletic's most overrated list last season, but received just 3.4 percent of the vote in 2024. The Athletic did not provide an anonymous quote from a player who voted for Haliburton in 2025, leaving fans to wonder what caused the Pacers guard to shoot up in the voting.

Haliburton did see his points, rebounds and assists decline this season, and failed to make the All-Star Game for the first time since joining the Pacers. Perhaps that played a role in Haliburton getting more attention this time around. Haliburton received just 3.4 percent of the vote last year, so something convinced players to push him up the list.

Gobert is always a popular player on The Athletic's list. He was named the league's most overrated player last year. Despite winning four Defensive Player of the Year awards, Gobert doesn't get respect from his peers. Trae Young reprised his role as No. 3 on the most overrated list.

Cade Cunningham is NBA's most underrated player

On the positive end, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was named the most underrated NBA player by his peers. Cunningham turned in a fantastic season this year, averaging 26.1 points and 9.1 assists. That performance earned Cunningham, 23, his first All-Star appearance. He played a major role in the Pistons turning things around after the team won just 31 games combined over the previous two seasons.

Derrick White and Norman Powell finished second and third, respectively, in the most underrated poll. White is known for his defensive prowess, though is not a slouch on offense. Despite solid numbers, he's never made an All-Star team. Powell is a 10-year NBA veteran who has emerged as a popular Sixth Man of the Year candidate since joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama get praise

Two of the league's young stars got praise in The Athletic's poll. Over half the players polled believe Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserves to be the NBA MVP this season. He beat out Nikola Jokic, who finished second in the voting among players.

When it comes to the future of the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander is well represented, but San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama tops the list when players were asked to vote on the future face of the league. Wembanyama, 21, averaged 24.3 points and 11 rebounds per game in his second season in the league.