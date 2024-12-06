Packers HC Matt LaFleur doesn't sound happy with Lions security after pregame run-in with fan

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Head Football Coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers walks up field during the first half of a NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers took a tough loss against the Detroit Lions in "Thursday Night Football" this week. There was also some unpleasantness before the game.

During pregame festivities at Ford Field, cameras caught Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confronting a Lions fan in a Brian Branch jersey who had somehow gotten onto the field. The fan was pushed away by officials — which was fortunate, because the alternative was the Packers' players handling him — and eventually escorted away.

LaFleur was visibly incensed throughout the incident, walking back toward the fan as he left the area.

Things got "spicy" before Thursday's game between Matt LaFleur and a Lions fan who was on the field to hold the flag for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/jv1V4smgMx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2024

LaFleur addressed the incident after the game, a 34-31 loss in which the Packers took multiple leads in the second half. As the coach explained it, the fan was trash-talking and making threatening gestures toward the Packers players before LaFleur stepped in, at which point the fan started getting into it with him.

He pointedly noted the lack of help from security while dealing with the fan:

"I've never been a part of something like that. He was talking junk to our players, giving them the throat-slash sign. You're trying to de-escalate it, and then he gets in my face. I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike. I had never seen that.

"I've been on many fields and usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan, wanted to be part of the action. I would like to see security or something step in and get him out of there, because he shouldn't be doing that."

It's unclear what happened to the fan after being escorted away, though you would imagine he was not allowed to remain and watch what turned out to be a great Thursday night game. Regardless, it's not the best look for whomever is in charge of maintaining order on the field.

The loss was a significant one for the Packers, who now sit at 9-4 with little chance of catching the 12-1 Lions in the NFC North. The team currently holds the second NFC wild-card spot, behind the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and ahead of the 8-5 Washington Commanders.