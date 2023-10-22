Packers struggle again in loss to last-place Broncos on another rough day for Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 22: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers is hit as he throws the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

After a tepid first half, the Green Bay Packers rallied to take a late lead against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

It didn't last. The Broncos responded with a go-ahead field goal, and Green Bay's last gasp came up short on a deep throw from Jordan Love into double coverage that was intercepted by safety P.J. Locke. The turnover secured a 19-17 Broncos win.

The late turnover capped another tough day for Love and the Packers offense in a loss to a last-place Broncos team that entered Sunday with a 1-5 record. Love finished the day completing 21 of 31 passes for two touchdowns and the late interception as the Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!