Panthers reportedly benching No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, starting Andy Dalton in Week 3

Two weeks of Bryce Young was enough for Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are benching Young, their former No. 1 overall pick and will start veteran Andy Dalton.

Sources: The #Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton beginning this week.



Coach Dave Canales has repeatedly said “Bryce is our quarterback.” But with the season quickly slipping away, Canales decided to make a change. pic.twitter.com/jTYawQCi2C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2024