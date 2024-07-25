Paris 2024: NBA starpower still hasn't faded at Olympics

BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-USA US' basketball national team forward Kevin Durant arrives at the Lille Europe train station in Lille, northern France, on July 24, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images) (FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS — Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant sat behind a table in front of what was likely the largest press conference of their basketball lives — which is saying something.

Hundreds of reporters and rows of cameras stared back at them inside a Main Press Center ballroom here in Paris. It is the latest example of one of the most enduring traditions of the Summer Olympics — the international star power of the United States Men’s Basketball Team.

From Michael and Larry back in Barcelona to present day, the pre-Games press gathering is always a combination of excited media/fans, Olympic volunteers sneaking in to catch a glimpse and often bizarre, if hysterical, inquiries.

In this case, what if something goes awry during Friday's Opening Ceremony, where each country's delegation — USA basketball included — will be on a boat floating down the Seine River in an aquatic parade of nations.

“If something is happening there, have, as a team, have you talked about that?” a reporter asked. “Do you know how to swim, for example?”

Both Curry and Durant — and the rest of the room — began to laugh.

“You’re like a flight attendant giving ‘the exits are over there in case you need it to go down,’” Steph said with a smile. “Nobody is thinking about that.”

“If you are on the boat, you can’t run anywhere,” the reporter pressed.

“You are writing a story on that?” Durant cracked.

“We are all about positivity,” Curry said. “We are going to get on that boat, enjoy it and then get right off that boat.”

Curry is 36. Durant is 35. They are joined by 39-year old LeBron James to bring a veteran bent to the American roster.

They also offer proof of concept on what the Olympics mean. None of them needs to be here. Durant and LeBron are in their fourth Olympics, and while it’s Curry’s first, he joins the others as already outrageously rich, famous, accomplished and busy — from business and family.

Yet they looked and sounded as excited as anyone to be in Paris. An honor Durant kept calling it. LeBron is even the male flag bearer for the Americans during the Opening Ceremony. They know they are different, but seem to covet being just another athlete here.

Curry was especially taken aback when one reporter declared him the biggest star at the Games.

“I don’t know if I feel that way,” Curry said. “We aren’t staying in the Olympic Village and there is a [security] reason for that but when we get around the other athletes, we are all representing our countries.

“The NBA stuff is part of who we are,” he continued, “but it doesn’t make us any different to the next guy or girl to our right or left. It's the same colors, the same outfits, the same letters across our chest. I look forward to that bonding experience.”

The differences are undeniable though. The decision by then NBA commissioner David Stern to send NBA players to the 1992 Olympics set off a wave of excitement and interest that helped turn basketball into a worldwide sport.

All these decades later, the USA Basketball media session remains likely the most attended press conference of the Games. It has helped sell generations of kids everywhere on a sport born in America.

The original Dream Team faced just nine opponents who played in the NBA. This one will go against approximately 64, including reigning league MVP Nikola Jokić (Serbia) and Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (France).

“It’s global,” Durant said.

The basketball team is in Paris through Friday’s Opening Ceremony and — barring a boating tragedy, of course — will then head off to Lille, about a two-hour train ride to the Northwest, for basketball group play. They’ll almost assuredly return to Paris for knockout play, which is particularly appealing because it will also allow them to soak up the traditional Olympic experience.

Both Curry and Durant spoke of getting to attend other events in person, from gymnastics to beach volleyball.

“You want to go support other sports and other athletes you may know,” Durant said. “The energy level is high and you kind of feed off of that.”

“You get juiced up watching other athletes compete at a high level,” Curry said. “I think that’s contagious. You don’t want to just sit in your hotel room and watch on TV.

“I know there are times during the day where you get your work in, you get your treatment, you get prepared and then the rest is allowing yourself to be free to be a part of the Olympics. I think that will be contagious. Be in the moment. Be where your feet are.”

Hopefully firmly on the boat this Friday.