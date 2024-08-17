Patrick Mahomes' latest trick with the Chiefs? A behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce

Detriot Lions v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks for an open receiver during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has shown us plenty of different throws during his NFL career, like the no-look pass, jump passes and even throwing lefty.

On Saturday, during the Chiefs' preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Mahomes tried out a new one: a behind-the-back pass.

After rolling to his right, Mahomes was getting pressured by Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal when he attempted the trick pass to Kelce, who picked up eight yards and a first down on the play. The Chiefs' drive would result in a field goal.

Saturday was not the debut of Mahomes' behind-the-back pass. He's been working on it for several weeks in practice, completing passes to Isiah Pacheco and Carson Steele.

The latest bit of magic from the three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP also attracted reaction from some notable viewers of Saturday afternoon's game.

Travis Kelce's brother, former NFL center Jason Kelce, was watching and posted on X, "This son of a gun actually did it!! Magic Mahomes ... Now that it's been done in the preseason, I got a fever, and I need more cowbell."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was in attendance at GEHA Field and summed up Mahomes' decision perfectly: "That was unnecessary, but beautiful!!!"

Mahomes said this week he's been itching to attempt the pass in a game and that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been pushing him to make it happen.

"I'm telling you, he's all for it,'" Mahomes said. "It's me that's the one that's hesitant to do it in the game."

But, Mahomes, said, the main part of working in this new type of pass: "If you do it, it's got to work."

It worked on Saturday and don't be surprised if we see it again at some point during the 2024 NFL season.