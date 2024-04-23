Pelicans star Zion Williamson thinks it's 'realistic' he can return from hamstring injury in playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans - Play-In Tournament NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 16: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives with the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during a play-in tournament game at the Smoothie King Center on April 16, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Though he’s been sidelined again due to an injury, Zion Williamson doesn’t think he’ll be out for long.

Williamson, who went down with a hamstring injury in their first play-in tournament game last week, thinks it's “realistic” he can return to the court sooner rather than later.

Zion Williamson just spoke to media in OKC.



He said he’s attacking his rehab and said it’s a “realistic” chance he returns in postseason.



Said this hamstring injury isn’t as bad as the one he suffered last year.



Called the injury and timing bittersweet. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 23, 2024

Williamson awkwardly injured his hamstring late in their play-in tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last week. Williamson was in the midst of one of the best games of his career when he went down, too. He had 40 points and 11 rebounds when he left the game with about three minutes left, and had led the Pelicans back from an 18-point deficit to give them a chance at the win.

Williamson was extremely frustrated as he walked to the locker room at the Smoothie King Center.

Zion Williamson was not happy as he headed to the locker roompic.twitter.com/hhy0cSZz9y — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 17, 2024

The Pelicans later announced that he had sustained a hamstring strain , and that he'd be evaluated again in about two weeks.

"[It was] super demoralizing at first, can't lie," Williamson said Tuesday in Oklahoma City. "The season had been going so well."

Williamson has struggled repeatedly with injuries throughout his career — he's played in just 184 of a possible 410 regular season games over his five seasons in the league — but he seemed back to normal during the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 22.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, shot 57% from the field and played in a career-high 70 games during the regular season. He's reportedly lost 25 pounds since December, too.

While it’s not ideal, Williamson said this injury was “bittersweet.” Compared to previous hamstring injuries he’s had, like one that knocked him out last season, this one isn’t anywhere near as severe.

"I knew something happened and it didn't feel nothing like how it did on the right side [last time]," he said. "The right side was definitely sharper pain. This one didn't really feel like that. It just felt like, nah, something's off right now."

Though they were without Williamson, the Pelicans nearly pulled off a huge upset in Game 1 on Sunday. The top-seeded Thunder edged out a 94-92 win in Oklahoma City behind a 28-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

If Williamson is sidelined for just two weeks like the Pelicans initially hoped, he could in theory return for Game 5 of their series with the Thunder if it goes that long. Game 5 is scheduled for exactly two weeks after the team’s initial announcement, which may be pushing it. If the Pelicans can make it out of the first round, though, Williamson would have much more time to recover and realistically make his return without risking anything.

Until then, the Pelicans will have to find a way to keep up with the Thunder without him.