Penn State DE Abdul Carter will not work out at NFL combine due to lingering shoulder injury

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Defensive End Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after a big play during the Penn State Nittany Lions versus Boise State Broncos College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on December 31,2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter will be sitting out the NFL combine. Carter's agents told multiple reporters on Monday that the projected top-10 pick will not work out at the combine due to a lingering shoulder injury.

Carter was recently cleared to return to practice, but is holding off on the combine. He is expected to be fully recovered before his pro day on March 28.

Carter suffered the injury during the Nittany Lions' win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. He played through the injury in the CFP semifinals, as Penn State took on Notre Dame, but fell just short of victory.

Carter also plans to send out letters to the NFL teams from Dr. Dan Cooper, who examined Carter's shoulder earlier this month, to clarify that he had been cleared to resume training.

"We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level," Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carter, a explosive edge with a strong pass-rush, is projected to be a top-10 overall pick in the NFL Draft in April, with Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft currently having him going at No. 7. But Carter's stock has risen in recent weeks: As of Monday, Carter has the second-highest odds of getting picked No. 1 overall, behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward.