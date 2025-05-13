PGA Championship: Steep beer prices, but free water

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Augusta National is well known for its inexpensive concessions, but there's one item — maybe only one — that the PGA Championship offers at a better rate.

A bottle of water will cost you $2 at the Masters, but at Quail Hollow this week, a bottle of Aquafina comes at the low, low cost of free. And you can't beat free! Considering how hot it's likely to be in Charlotte in May, that's a wise move by the PGA of America, hopefully heading off some potential heat strokes.

The other concessionary offerings, though ... they're going to cost you a bit more.

Yes, that's $14.50 for 16-ounce "American Lagers" and $13.50 for a chardonnay, and up to $18.50 for cocktails ... and that's before you get a souvenir cup. Compare that to the six bucks it'll cost you at Augusta National:

You have $20. What are you buying today? #MASTERS pic.twitter.com/AxE7sLhDMA — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 9, 2025

However, the PGA Championship does offer advantages that the Masters doesn't, starting with their all-you-can-eat "Championship+" ticket. Yes, tickets ran from $69 on practice days up to $362 on Friday and Saturday, but with that you receive the opportunity to hammer down as many cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and country sausages as you can hold down.

Golf isn't yet at the six-pound-burger stunt-food era that baseball is, but that's probably coming. For now, as with everything else involved with high-level golf outside Augusta National, a meal on the course is gonna cost ya.