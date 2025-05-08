Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after going 12-26 to open 2025 MLB season

Washington Nationals v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 14: Derek Shelton #17 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates are moving on from manager Derek Shelton after six seasons at the helm. The team fired Shelton on Thursday after a 12-26 start, it announced.

Pirates bench coach Don Kelly will take over as the team's manager following Shelton's firing.

In six seasons, Shelton compiled a 306-440 record with the Pirates, good for a .410 winning percentage.

This story will be updated.

