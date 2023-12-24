Pop-up fumble! Mysterious turnover sums up Washington's woeful day against Jets

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

Whatever the opposite of the Immaculate Reception is, Washington's Jamison Crowder pulled it off on Sunday afternoon against the Jets. Well, "let it go" might be a better description, as Crowder was in the midst of a strong punt return when ... whoops.

The Jets' Ashtyn Davis recovered the fumble at midfield, which negated what had been a fairly sweet 24-yard run by Crowder. It was one of the few, if not only, highlights on the day for Washington. The Jets went up 17-0 in less than 10 minutes of game clock, and later turned Crowder's fumble into a field goal.

Both teams combined have fewer wins — nine — than most division leaders, meaning this is the definition of a play-out-the-string game. While changes may be afoot in Washington after this season, the Jets are playing with a touch of fire in the wake of news that head coach Robert Saleh will be back next year. It's been pretty much the definition of a lost season for the Jets since Aaron Rodgers went down on the fourth play of the year, but at least they're showing a bit of spark ... and taking advantage of the Commanders' early Christmas gifts.

