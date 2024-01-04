Pro Bowl rosters announced: Patriots shut out for first time since 2000

NFL: OCT 24 Bears at Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 24: A benched New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) watches from the sidelines during a game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears on October 24, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters arrived on Wednesday, setting the stage for the recently pared down event scheduled to take place in Orlando before the Super Bowl.

The rosters also reinforced what was quite apparent this season: the New England Patriots are far removed from their Tom Brady glory years. Not a single member of the Patriots were named to the AFC roster, which hadn't happened since 2000 according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders were also shut out, though all of those teams could still have players make the game as replacements.

The AFC leading San Francisco 49ers led all teams in selections with nine, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys with seven each. Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa are set to start at quarterback, with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes serving as reserves.

A total of five rookies made the game as well: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Denver Broncos wide receiver (and kick returner) Denzel Mims, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Here are the full rosters, with reserves italicized. The Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 1 and 4 in the form of flag football games and skill competitions.

AFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami DolphinsLamar Jackson, Baltimore RavensPatrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back

Raheem Mostert, Miami DolphinsJames Cook, Buffalo BillsDerrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami DolphinsAmari Cooper, Cleveland BrownsKeenan Allen, Los Angeles ChargersJa'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City ChiefsDavid Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Houston TexansDion Dawkins, Buffalo BillsTerron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

Guard

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis ColtsJoel Bitonio, Cleveland BrownsJoe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Center

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City ChiefsTyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland BrownsMaxx Crosby, Las Vegas RaidersTrey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive tackle

Chris Jones, Kansas City ChiefsQuinnen Williams, New York JetsJustin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Outside linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh SteelersKhalil Mack, Los Angeles ChargersJosh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith, Baltimore RavensPatrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback

Pat Surtain II, Denver BroncosSauce Gardner, New York JetsJalen Ramsey, Miami DolphinsDenzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety

Justin Simmons, Denver BroncosMinkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Kicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Long snapper

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kick returner

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Special teamer

Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ersDak Prescott, Dallas CowboysMatthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running back

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ersD'Andre Swift, Philadelphia EaglesKyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas CowboysA.J. Brown, Philadelphia EaglesMike Evans, Tampa Bay BuccaneersPuka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ersSam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ersLane Johnson, Philadelphia EaglesPenei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas CowboysChris Lindstrom, Atlanta FalconsLandon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia EaglesFrank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ersMontez Sweat, Chicago BearsAidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Defensive tackle

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles RamsDexter Lawrence, New York GiantsJavon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers

Outside linebacker

Micah Parsons, Dallas CowboysDanielle Hunter, Minnesota VikingsHaason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ersBobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback

DaRon Bland, Dallas CowboysCharvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ersJaylon Johnson, Chicago BearsDevon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety

Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons

Strong safety

Budda Baker, Arizona CardinalsJulian Love, Seattle Seahawks

Punter

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Kick returner

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions