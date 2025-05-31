PSG vs. Inter Milan: Why Achraf Hakimi didn't celebrate his early goal in Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain v Inter Milan UEFA Champions League final match MUNICH, GERMANY, MAY 31: Achraf Hakimi (R), of Paris Saint-Germain, celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League football final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Munich Football Arena in Munich, Germany, on May 31, 2025. (Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Achraf Hakimi scored for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan, but surprisingly to some, chose not to celebrate. The Moroccan international player for Inter during the 2020-21 season, helping the Italian club win the Serie A title under Antonio Conte.

His goal in Munich on Saturday came during the championship match as PSG aimed to win its first-ever Champions League trophy and complete a historic treble. Despite the significance of the moment, Hakimi kept his reaction muted, opting for restraint out of respect for his former team.

Hakimi, who joined Inter in 2021, has been a key figure for the French champions throughout his European campaign. His decision not to celebrate sparked debate among fans and pundits, especially given the context and magnitude of the occasion.

This story will be updated.

