Race for the Case Week 3: Tennessee travels to The Swamp, the Pitt-WVU Backyard Brawl & mummified aliens emerge

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde pick their favorite college football Week 3 games against the spread in this week's Race for the Case.

Before their official picks, the show dives into the details of UNC’s Tez Walker’s appeal for NCAA eligibility this season. After Walker’s appeal was denied, UNC head coach Mack Brown spoke out against the NCAA and the rules that are preventing Walker from suiting up this season.

Alabama is playing USF this weekend in a rare Power Five vs. Group of Five matchup in Tampa Bay. The Crimson Tide aren’t strangers to games in Florida & the guys hope that fans can get more interesting matchups like this in the future.

Ahead of the next wave of realignment, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum stated that Florida State is not on the SEC’s wishlist of schools to add to their conference. With an already strong presence in Florida, the SEC’s sights are set on new states to expand into.

The podcast shares its most interesting games of the weekend, including the Pitt-WVU Backyard Brawl, Michigan State vs. Washington and LSU in a pressure-filled matchup with Mississippi State.

The Race for the Case games for Week 3 include the #15 ranked Kansas State Wildcats at the Missouri Tigers, the #14 ranked LSU Tigers at the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the #11 ranked Tennessee Volunteers at the Florida Gators, the Pittsburgh Panthers @ the West Virginia Mountaineers, the BYU Cougars at the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Dan, Ross & Pat's locks of the week.

Lastly, in news of the weird, Mexico’s congress were shown a presentation of what a group claimed to be 1,000 year old mummified aliens.

1:00 Apple picking weekend

5:08 Tez Walker’s appeal for NCAA eligibility

23:34 Alabama will be playing at USF this week

32:49 Paul Finebaum stated that FSU isn’t at the top of SEC expansion wishlist

38:30 What game this weekend are you most interested in seeing?

46:36 #15 KSU @ Missouri

49:06 #14 LSU @ Mississippi State

51:40 #11 Tennessee @ Florida

54:30 Pitt @ WVU

58:10 BYU @ Arkansas

1:00:37 Lock of the week

1:06:00 Mummified aliens in Mexico

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Investments focus in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risks and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments. Before investing carefully read and consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and more in prospectus at invesco.com.