Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media after the NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a change.

The Raiders announced late on Tuesday night that they had fired both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank then both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

This post will be updated with more information shortly.