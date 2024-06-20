Raiders unveil new way to lose $20,000 in Las Vegas: A tailgating 'party shack'

Panama v Canada: Semifinals - CONCACAF Nations League LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: A general exterior view of The Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Las Vegas home of the Las Vegas Raiders during the CONCACAF Nations League Semi Final between Panama and Canada at Allegiant Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Tailgating is a proud NFL experience going back decades. It's especially beloved when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders fanbase, who show up in numbers in parking lots wherever their team is playing.

And now, their team has created a version of that which costs $20,000. We are not joking.

For a cool 20 grand, you — yes, you — can rent out a space about the size of a few parking spaces outside Allegiant Stadium and enjoy an all-inclusive experience that, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, includes food, beverages, a 55-inch television and, pivotally, air conditioning.

They do not appear to come with an included game tickets or transportation.

The Raiders are offering premium tailgate space for home games this season at Allegiant Stadium. The climate controlled two story structures feature room for 20. All-inclusive packages start at $20,000 per unit. Story coming in @reviewjournal. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/it2UU4KIMz — Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 20, 2024

An important note: the two wine bottles on display come from Charles Woodson's Intercept Wines, so at least fans will get to reminisce about the Raiders legend. The liquor comes from premium brands available at pretty much any liquor store.

Even by the well-established standards of Las Vegas price-gouging, this is an accomplishment.

The two-story structure and the area around it apparently fits a group of 20, so we are talking about $1,000 per person. However, Raiders vice president of premium sales and service Panos Pappas reportedly told the Review-Journal it is those Vegas prices which make the team think its price tag is justifiable:

"People spend that kind of money on one bottle of tequila on the Strip on a Saturday night," Pappas said. "Is it expensive? Sure it is. But there's a premium that comes with it. You're getting the full experience with it. Is it for everybody? It could be. You get all your friends together and you all chip in when you get there."

Pappas reportedly insisted that the Raiders are doing this based on fan requests for such a space (we're curious if anyone specified the price) and mentioned fans could celebrate a birthday, a work outing or a holiday party there.

On the other hand, you could take that $20,000 to, well, pretty much any other large building on the strip and enjoy yourself quite a bit with friends, then go to the game. Or you could just spend a few hundred dollars on a tent, food and beers for your friends like a normal person.

The choice is yours.