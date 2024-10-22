Rams reportedly looking to trade WR Cooper Kupp in exchange for second-round pick

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, at SoFi Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Cooper Kupps time with the Los Angeles Rams might be coming to a close. The Rams are reportedly talking to multiple teams about potential trading the Pro Bowl wide receiver and former Super Bowl MVP, per The Athletic.

Los Angeles has called multiple teams about a potential trade, and want a second-round pick in return, per The Athletic. The Rams are reportedly willing to take on some of Kupp's salary this season in order to reach a deal.

The Rams have indicated a willingness to take on some of the ‘24 salary and are seeking a 2nd round pick. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 22, 2024

Under his current contract, Kupp is set to make $9.1 million guaranteed this season, followed by $20 million in 2025 (with $5 million guaranteed) and $19.85 million in 2026, per Sportrac.

Kupp, who has only played in two games so far this season, has 18 receptions for 147 yards and touchdown in 2024.

He has not played since Sept. 15 after suffering a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp was inactive in the Rams' win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after being initially questionable to play.

Kupp has spent his entire career with the Rams, after the team drafted him in the third round in 2017. Kupp led the team to a Super Bowl in 2021, taking home NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the process. But his past few seasons have been hampered by injuries, with the 31-year-old receiver playing only nine games in 2022 and 12 games last season.

Puka Nakua, the Rams' other starting wide receiver, has also been out since September with a PCL sprain. A series of receivers, including Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson and more, have filled in with the two out; likely, they are the ones who will step up if Kupp is traded.