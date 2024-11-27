Rams won't suspend Demarcus Robinson after DUI arrest, will play against Saints this week

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Demarcus Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Rams runs a route during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Demarcus Robinson will be on the field with the Los Angeles Rams this weekend despite his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence .

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the team won’t suspend Robinson, and that they will instead “let the legal process take place.” He said he thinks that Robinson is “remorseful” after the incident, which took place just hours after the team’s 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium the night before.

Robinson was pulled over around 5:15 a.m. on Monday after officers said they saw him driving more than 100 miles per hour on a Los Angeles-area freeway. They then "observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment," and he was arrested on suspicion of a DUI. He was cited and then released.

"I think it was a bad decision he made," McVay said, <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/42649556/rams-suspend-demarcus-robinson-saints-game-dui-arrest">via ESPN</a>. "I don't think that makes him a bad person. And I do believe this is something that with the words that he said, our guys will learn from it and hopefully nobody's ever going to repeat something like this."

Robinson is in his second season with the Rams this fall. He had two catches and a touchdown in Sunday night’s loss. He has 384 yards and a career-high six touchdowns on 26 catches this season. The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $4 million deal to return to the Rams this past offseason.

McVay said that Robinson addressed the incident with the Rams in a team meeting earlier in the week.

"I did appreciate his ability to acknowledge it to the team while also not minimizing or undermining the severity of what could have been," McVay said. "And I do trust that he's going to learn from it and I think it'll be a good learning opportunity for our old football team. And that's how we move forward."

The Rams will take on the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. They’ll enter that contest with a 5-6 record after losing two of their last three, which has dropped them to third in the NFC West race.