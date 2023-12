Toronto Raptors' O.G. Anunoby plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are reportedly finalizing a big deal on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa are heading to the Knicks for a package that includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations.

This story will be updated.