Reaction: NBA suspends Ja Morant for 25 games & Mike Dunleavy Jr. next Warriors GM | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

One day after the Denver Nuggets celebrated their championship on the streets of Colorado's capital, the NBA dropped a huge piece of news that changed the tenor of the offseason. Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games to kick off the 2023-2024 season after an incident this spring in which he was seen brandishing a firearm on a social media post.

Vincent Goodwill launches straight into this emergency podcast taping with Dan Devine as they talk about the gravity of Morant's second suspension this year, how the Grizzlies may fare without their star for the first third of the season and how the NBA's investigation into Morant may have yielded results that suggest the gun incidents are just the tip of the iceberg with his off-court behavior.

Later in the podcast, the guys react to the news out of San Francisco, where Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been named the successor to Bob Myers in the role of the Golden State Warriors' new GM. Vincent & Dan make the point that a lot of Golden State's extravagant bills are suddenly coming due, particularly in regards to the future of Draymond Green & Klay Thompson, in Dunleavy's first year on the job.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts