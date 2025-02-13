Real Madrid stun Man City again, Fafa Picault chats being Messi's new teammate & USL makes shock announcement

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros recap Champions League action including Real Madrid’s stunning comeback against Man City. The boys also react to an insane Merseyside derby, a fitting end to the matchup at Goodison Park.

Christian and Alexis then chat with Inter Miami forward, Fafa Picault, ahead of his first season as Lionel Messi’s teammate in MLS.

Later, Christian and Alexis react USL’s shocking announcement that they will be launching a top-tier soccer division in 2026 and what that may mean for the American soccer landscape.

(10:05) - Real Madrid def. Manchester City 3-2

(24:35) - Weston McKennie scores in Juve’s win

(30:45) - Everton draw Liverpool 2-2 in stunning draw

(39:00) - Inter Miami forward Fafa Picault joins the show

(46:10) - USL to challenge MLS, launch own top soccer division

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts