Reds announce visitation for Pete Rose at Great American Ball Park in November

The family of Pete Rose and the Cincinnati Reds announced that a visitation for baseball's all-time hit leader will be held at Great American Ball Park on Nov. 10. The event will be free and open to the public from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m ET.

Additionally, the Reds will honor Rose next season on May 14 with a special "Pete Rose Day." (The 14-hour visitation and May 14 date for "Pete Rose Day" pay tribute to Rose's jersey No. 14.)

Fawn Rose, Pete's daughter, shared a statement on social media thanking Reds fans and the Cincinnati community for their outpouring of support since Rose's death on Oct. 1.

"We are deeply moved by the overwhelming love and support from the people of Cincinnati, the entire baseball community, and fans across the world as we mourn the loss of our beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Brother, Pete Rose," the statement read.

Baseball was his greatest passion, and he loved playing the game for the fans. We know that bringing' Charlie Hustle' home to Cincinnati, the city where he was born and where his legendary career began, is the perfect way to honor his love and devotion to the fans."

Following the visitation, Rose's family will hold a private funeral.

The visitation was announced two weeks after plans for the Reds to hold a public memorial service fell through due to a dispute among Rose's family.

Rose was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Sept. 30. The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled that he had died due to heart disease and occurred from natural causes. He was 83 years old.

A Cincinnati native, Rose finished his career with 4,256 hits, the most in Major League Baseball history. He played 19 seasons for the hometown Reds, winning the 1963 National League Rookie of the Year, 1973 NL MVP and three World Series championships.

Rose also managed the Reds for seven seasons, winning two division titles. Additionally, he played five seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies and one year with the Montreal Expos, and was a 19-time All-Star.

Complicating his legacy was his lifetime ban from baseball in 1989 for gambling on the sport, including on the Reds while he was their manager. As a result, he was ineligible to be considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame.