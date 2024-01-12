Report: Clippers to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game in new arena

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers-Intuit Dome Mar 7, 2023; Inglewood CA, USA; A general overall aerial view of the Intuit Dome construction site. The arena, the future home of the LA Clippers, is scheduled to be completed in 2024. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are slated to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in their new arena, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The game and the adjacent All-Star festivities will take place at the Intuit Dome, which is still under construction.

