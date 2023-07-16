Report: DeAndre Hopkins to sign with Titans

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 19567172

Deandre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to Patriots reporter Doug Kyed. The news was confirmed by Diana Russini of ESPN.

The 10-year NFL veteran made the call following his release by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26. Prior to his release, Hopkins was the subject of trade rumors that peaked around the NFL draft, where he was widely linked to the Baltimore Ravens. But a deal never materialized, and the Ravens spent a first-round pick on wide receiver Zay Flowers, who joins free-agent signing Odell Beckham Jr. and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman to anchor Baltimore's receiving corps.

Prior to his release, Hopkins was also linked to the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. But Arizona wasn't able to work out a deal to trade him and the remainder of his $54.5 million contract extension that ran through the 2024 season. A Cardinals team facing a rebuild and a 2023 season largely without injured quarterback Kyler Murray opted to release him.

Hopkins, soon to be 31, was one of the NFL's best receivers at his peak. He made the most recent of his five All-Pro teams in 2020. He was second-team All-Pro in his first season in Arizona after arriving via trade from the Houston Texans in 2020. His production and availability dropped the past two seasons alongside declining play from Murray.

After posting 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, Hopkins has averaged 644.5 yards and 5.5 touchdowns while playing in 19 total games in the two seasons since. A suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy cost him six games in 2022.

When available, Hopkins has remained one of the most dangerous and effective receivers in football. Whether he can return to his peak form remains to be seen.