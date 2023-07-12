Report: Jets, Aaron Rodgers will be focus of the latest 'Hard Knocks'

New York Jets Offseason Workout FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 9: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets attempts a pass as Zach Wilson #2 looks on during the team's OTA's at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The NFL loves its drama, and there's no more drama-laden team heading into the 2023 season than the New York Jets. So it comes as no surprise whatsoever that the NFL and HBO Films have selected the Jets as the focal point of this year's version of "Hard Knocks," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

This year's Jets squad features one of the most compelling, polarizing, talented, infuriating — choose your preferred descriptor — players in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers. How Rodgers meshes with the Jets' roster and infrastructure, and how the Jets mold themselves around Rodgers, will be one of the season's most fascinating stories. And now, through "Hard Knocks," we'll get an early look at the drama that will surely ensue.