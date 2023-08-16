Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to have surgery for foot injury, miss first 2 games

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey answers question after an NFL football practice Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is reportedly expected to miss time with a foot injury that will require a surgery Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

The hope is that the Pro Bowler will only miss the first couple of games, per the report.

#Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and he's expected to have surgery today, sources say. The hope is he's back in a little over a month. So, out for the first couple games. https://t.co/gkCiVoGuI3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

