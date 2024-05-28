Reports: Umpire Ángel Hernández, after long and controversial run in Major League Baseball, set to retire

Milwaukee Brewers v Kansas City Royals KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 08: Umpire Angel Hernandez #5 looks on prior to the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 08, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Longtime Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández is calling it a career.

Hernández, who has long been one of the more controversial umpires in baseball history, will officially retire from the league this week, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale and ESPN's Jeff Passan. MLB is expected to make the announcement official on Tuesday. Hernández and the league have reportedly been negotiating terms of his retirement over the past two weeks.

Hernández last worked the Chicago White Sox’s 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on May 9. The 62-year-old was replaced on his crew by umpire Jacob Metz.

Hernández was first hired as a full-time umpire in MLB in 1993. He quickly became one of the worst-liked umpires in the league, especially in recent years, over what many have viewed as blatant missed calls on the field.

Hernández was involved in a long legal battle against MLB after he filed a racial discrimination lawsuit in 2017, too. Hernandez, who was born in Cuba, claimed he was passed over for a promotion to crew chief and not chosen to work the World Series due to his race. Hernández — who last worked a World Series game in 2005 and a League Championship Series in 2016 — lost that case in 2021 and lost an appeal last year .

While arguing the case, MLB actually cited several specific instances where it believes Hernández failed at his job and missed calls on the field in key moments.

Hernández missed all but 10 games last season while dealing with a back injury. In those 10 games, according to Umpire Auditor, he missed an incredible 161 calls.

Angel Hernandez finished the regular season as the lowest rated umpire (min 10 games).



He didn't get his start until August due to a back injury, but he racked up 161 bad calls in 10 games, including the lowest rated game.



His season may be over, but may our memories live on. pic.twitter.com/or3hweE1yL — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) October 2, 2023

One of those games he worked in September actually led to Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper being ejected. Harper launched his helmet into the stands behind the dugout after Hernández called Harper out on a checked swing from third base . Harper charged at Hernández all the way up the third-base line before he was eventually pulled back and walked off the field.

Bryce Harper was ejected from tonight's game, visibly frustrated, after a called third strike



(via @NBCSPhilly) pic.twitter.com/lx32ArPPAy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 28, 2023

"Ángel in the middle of something again. It's every year, same story, same thing," Harper said after that game . "I'm probably going to get fined for being right, again."

While Hernández hasn’t been on the field much recently, for better or for worse, his time in the league is now officially over.