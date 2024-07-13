Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles officially set to host Olympics golf in 2028

The Genesis Invitational - Round One PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: A general view of the clubhouse during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

Riviera Country Club is officially set to host the Olympics in 2028.

The International Golf Federation announced on Friday that the iconic Southern California golf course will play host to the men’s and women’s golf competitions during the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"We are honored to work alongside LA28 and the world-renowned Riviera Country Club to host the golf competitions during the 2028 Los Angeles Games," IGF executive director Antony Scanlon said in a statement. "The Riviera Country Club will offer a prestigious and continuously challenging backdrop for golf's most elite players, and we look forward to sharing one of the finest courses with our fans around the world."

Riviera has been the rumored site for golf in the 2028 Olympics, and the course has been preparing for quite some time now. The last two men’s golf gold medalists, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele, even joined swimmer Janet Evans for a photo with Scanlon and their medals in 2023.

Riviera, which opened in 1926 and sits in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, hosts the Genesis Invitational each year on the PGA Tour. That tournament, which Hideki Matsuyama won earlier this year with an incredible final-round 62 , is hosted each season by Tiger Woods. The course has hosted several major tournaments in the past, including the 1995 PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open in 1998. The U.S. Women's Open will be held there in 2026, when the course celebrates its centennial, and the U.S. Open will be played there in 2031.