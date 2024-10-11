Romeo Doubs denies he was frustrated with role in Packers offense after 1-game suspension

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Romeo Doubs is back with the Green Bay Packers this week after serving a one-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team."

That suspension came last week after Doubs was reported to have skipped practice Thursday and Friday because he was upset with his opportunities in the Green Bay passing game. Speaking for the first time since the suspension on Friday, he denied that report and indicated he sat out the game due to mental health concerns.

Via Fox 11's Ellie French:

"I had some things going on mentally. I do not feel comfortable getting too deep into that. Just you guys, hearing it from me, there are some things I have going on for myself. I did my best communicating and I'm just thankful that I'm here right now, able to still play ball."

When asked specifically about his role in the Packers offense, Doubs declined comment and praised the unit as a whole. He also told fans the narrative was overblown:

"It's a great offense here, got some ballplayers in our room. It's much bigger than just me individually finding my role. In this league it's just winning football games ... [The situation's] not as big as they think it is. I know narratives are always created and just hearing it from me, it wasn't that big of a deal."

However, Doubs also said “I absolutely wish I would’ve handled things differently." When asked what, he said being "a better communicator."

The Packers were publicly vague about the nature of Doubs' suspension, with head coach Matt LaFleur only saying "it's personal" about Doubs' absence. However, the fact that Doubs was suspended and not simply ruled inactive or given a leave of absence would suggest the team was frustrated by his absence.

Doubs being reportedly frustrated with his offensive role was curious given that he wasn't exactly a forgotten man in the Packers offense. Before missing last week's game, Doubs' 20 targets, 12 receptions and 169 receiving yards were all tied for second on the team, behind only breakout star Jayden Reed. Doubs is still on pace for career highs in yards per game and yards per target, and is only 0.6 targets per game off last season's mark.

Regardless, Doubs indicated to reporters he was ready to move on, something the Packers will likely welcome as long as he's mentally well.