Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, after Wrexham success, purchase stake in Liga MX's Necaxa

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, after an incredible run with Wrexham AFC in Wales, are getting in on Liga MX.

The Hollywood stars purchased a minority stake in Liga MX's Necaxa, Variety reported on Monday. The deal was in the works "for months, and finalized recently," according to ESPN . Specifics on their investment are not known, though the investment was made through their R.R. McReynolds Company, which owns Wrexham.

Reynolds and McElhenney are just the latest celebrities that have bought into Necaxa recently. Actress Eva Longoria was among the ownership group that purchased a 50% stake in the club in 2021. Other celebrities and athletes like Kate Upton, Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Verlander, Victor Oladipo and Shawn Marion, among others, have made smaller investments. It’s unclear what role Reynolds and McElhenney will have with the franchise, if any.

Necaxa, which fell to Monterrey 5-2 on Saturday, currently holds a 7-6-4 record and sits in ninth in the Liga MX standings. The club, which is based in Aguascalientes in central Mexico, finished in last in the standings in 2023. Necaxa has won three Liga MX titles, but their most recent win was in 1998, and two CONCACAF Champions Cups. Their Liga MX title drought is the second-longest in the league among clubs who have won a championship.

As of 2022, Necaxa was valued at over $200 million, according to Sportico. By comparison, the lowest-valued MLS team was most recently listed at $400 million by Forbes . Two clubs are listed at over $1 billion.