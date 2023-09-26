Ryder Cup betting, odds: The United States is favored to win in Europe for the first time since 1993

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth walk on the 16th hole during the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images) (Darren Carroll/PGA of America/Getty Images)

The United States is an even money favorite to win the Ryder Cup on European soil for the first time in 30 years.

The U.S. is a slight favorite over Europe at +100 ahead of the three-day tournament beginning Friday. Europe is +110 to win the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone golf course in Rome while a tie is +1100. Apropos of nothing, Europe and the United States tied 14-14 in the Solheim Cup on Sunday.

And just like at the Solheim Cup, the rosters for Europe and the United States look evenly matched ahead of the Ryder Cup. While Europe may have more top-tier talent with Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the U.S. arguably has more depth and definitely has more experience among the captain’s picks.

Oddsmakers seem fairly confident that the Ryder Cup will be close. Despite being slight underdogs at BetMGM, Europe is -160 as a +1.5-point underdog and -225 to keep the match within 2.5 points. If you want to get some points with the United States, the U.S. is -190 to either win, tie or lose by less than 2 points.

Who will score the most points?

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +700 to be the top points scorer at the Ryder Cup. Two years ago, Dustin Johnson played all five matches and became the fifth player to go 5-0-0 at a Ryder Cup.

The odds of someone repeating Johnson’s feat are low as it’s not clear who, if anyone, will play in all five sessions this weekend. Scheffler is +700 to be the top scorer overall while McIlroy is +900 and Rahm is at +1100 with Hovland and Patrick Cantlay.

If you think someone can repeat Johnson’s feat, McIlroy and Scheffler are each at +2500 to go 5-0-0 while Rahm, Cantlay and Schauffele are at +2800 each and Hovland is at +3000.

All six players were automatic qualifiers onto their respective teams. Among captain’s picks, Tommy Fleetwood (+225) is the favorite to score the most points of Luke Donald’s six choices for Europe while Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa are each at +333 to score the most points among Zach Johnson’s six captain’s picks.

Oddsmakers don’t think Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard will make much of an impact for Europe. Hojgaard is +700 to be Europe’s top captain’s pick while Straka is at +800. Sam Burns is last among all six captain’s for the U.S. at +650 while the other five players are at +475 or better.

Overall, Koepka, Morikawa and Fleetwood are each at +550 to have the most points of any of the 12 total captain’s picks.

Ludvig Aberg fever

Ludvig Aberg is the most fascinating player at the Ryder Cup. The Swedish up-and-comer became the first player to get picked for the Ryder Cup without having ever played in a major when he was one of Donald’s six captain’s picks.

Aberg enters the Ryder Cup on the heels of three consecutive top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour. He tied for fourth at the Czech Masters, won the European Masters and finished tied for 10th at the BMW PGA Championship two weeks ago after shooting a 76 on the final day.

Aberg is +150 to be the top scorer among the four rookies on the European team. Hojgaard and Straka are each at +300 while Robert MacIntyre is at +400.

Max Homa is the favorite to score the most points among the four U.S. newcomers at +160 and is at +300 to score the most points among all rookies. Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark are each at +275 to be the top rookie scorer for the U.S. while British Open champion Brian Harman is +450 to be the top newcomer.