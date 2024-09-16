Saints are good now? Ravens in big trouble: Week 2 instant reactions | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and reactions from every game in the Week 2 NFL Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start off with the most interesting results of the weekend, as the Las Vegas Raiders ruin everyone's survivor pools but make Fitz's week, the New Orleans Saints show signs their offensive improvement is real, the Kansas City Chiefs do it yet again and Aaron Rodgers gets his first win as quarterback for the New York Jets.

Later, the duo discuss the rest of the Sunday NFL slate, including Aidan Hutchinson's dominant day, Trevor Lawrence's struggles, the New England Patriots rallying behind Jerod Mayo, the Marvin Harrison Jr. breakout game and much more.

(2:50) Las Vegas Raiders @ Baltimore Ravens

(11:05) New Orleans Saints @ Dallas Cowboys

(17:50) Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

(26:50) New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans

(33:25) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

(36:35) Indianapolis Colts @ Green Bay Packers

(40:15) San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

(43:15) Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

(45:30) Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans

(49:30) Los Angeles Chargers @ Carolina Panthers

(53:05) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Denver Broncos

(55:15) New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

(58:35) Seattle Seahawks @ New England Patriots

(1:01:50) Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

(1:04:10) Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts