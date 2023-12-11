Seahawks' WR DK Metcalf ejected in final minutes of Seattle's 28-16 loss to 49ers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

DK Metcalf was ejected with three minutes remaining in the Seattle Seahawks' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

After an interception, the Seahawks star receiver picked up 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and slammed him on the turf. Warner responded by pushing Metcalf in the back of the head when he got up. Metcalf threw both arms up in frustration and looked at the referee in the area.

When the official didn't throw another flag, Metcalf grabbed Warner's facemask. He proceeded to get in Warner's face and then shoved him away.

DK Metcalf and Fred Warner got into it after this Warner pick 😳😳pic.twitter.com/Uev3gf2Hh0 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 10, 2023

This started an extended shoving match between the two teams and resulted in 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir also getting the boot from the game.

Things are getting heated in the Seahawks-Niners game



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/sGDJASKdAa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

San Francisco's defense smothered a shorthanded Seattle team playing without starting quarterback Geno Smith. Drew Lock replaced him, threw two interceptions and was sacked four times.

Metcalf scored the first touchdown for the Seahawks, while tight end Colby Parkinson grabbed the other.

With the 28-16 win, the 49ers moved to 10-3, while Seattle drops to 6-7 in a very crowded race for the wild card in the NFC.

This story will be updated.