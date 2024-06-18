Second meeting of Fever vs. Sky delivers best WNBA TV rating since 2001

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky look on during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Sunday's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky was the most-watched WNBA game on any network since 2001, according to CBS Sports.

The Fever's 91-83 win brought in 2.252 million average viewers with the game peaking with close to 3 million viewers.

CBS Sports delivers record viewership for Indiana Fever’s win over Chicago Sky on Sunday, with most-watched WNBA game in 23 years: pic.twitter.com/agYye8P6ps — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) June 18, 2024

The young stars on both teams delivered in a game that featured two teams in the bottom half of the league standings.

Caitlin Clark led all players with 23 points and Angel Reese recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double. Fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso had a double-double of her own with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

One flashpoint from the game was the flagrant foul Reese committed on Clark after hitting her in the head during a drive to the basket.

The Clark-Reese rivalry has been drawing audiences since their time in college at Iowa and LSU, respectively. When the two met during the NCAA women's Elite Eight this year, 12.3 million viewers tuned in to ESPN. That surpassed the 2023 national title game between the two schools that saw a then-record 9.9 million viewers.

The Fever and Sky will play each another again on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.