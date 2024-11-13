Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge headline 2024 MLB Silver Slugger winners

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a three run home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

MLB announced the 2024 Silver Slugger winners Tuesday night with a pair of expected names leading off the list.

Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani and the Yankees' MLB home run leader Aaron Judge both were both awarded Silver Sluggers, which honor the best offensive player at each position in each league. The awards precede what's expected to be an MVP coronation for each player later this week.

For Ohtani, the honor accentuates a landmark season that saw him become the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season en route to winning his first World Series championship in his first season with the Dodgers. Judge led the AL in home runs for the third time in his career with an MLB-best 58 while leading the Yankees to the World Series.

The Padres led the way with three Silver Sluggers awarded to Manny Machado, Jurickson Profar and rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill. Jose Altuve, meanwhile, tied Cubs great Ryne Sandberg for the most Silver Sluggers ever won by a second baseman with his seventh. Mookie Betts also secured his seventh.

The Dodgers and Yankees were both honored with team Silver Sluggers for the best overall offenses in each league this season. Winners were selected via a vote by MLB managers and coaches. Here are the 2024 Silver Slugger winners:

National League

Designated hitterShohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (third win)

First baseBryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (fourth win)

Second baseKetel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks (first win)

ShortstopFranciso Lindor, New York Mets (fourth win)

Third baseManny Machado, San Padres (second win)

CatcherWilliam Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers (second win)

OutfieldJackson Merrill, San Diego Padres (first win)Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres (first win)Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers (third win)

UtilityMookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (seventh win)

TeamLos Angeles Dodgers

American League:

Designated hitter Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics (first win)

First baseVladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (second win)

Second baseJose Altuve, Houston Astros (seventh win)

ShortstopBobby Witt, Jr., Kansas City Royals (first win)

Third baseJosé Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians (fifth win)

CatcherSalvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals (fifth win)

OutfieldAaron Judge, New York Yankees (fourth win)Juan Soto, New York Yankees (fifth win)Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles (first win)

Utility Josh Smith, Texas Rangers (first win)

TeamNew York Yankees