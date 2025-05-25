Shohei Ohtani faces live batters in throwing session for first time since 2023 elbow surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17), of Japan, reacts while throwing live batting practice before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Shohei Ohtani faced live batters in a throwing session on Sunday afternoon for the first time since his 2023 elbow surgery. That checked off another important box in his path to returning to pitching and once again becoming the two-way superstar who earned a $700 million contract in free agency.

Prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' game versus the New York Mets, Ohtani threw to teammates Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing, in addition to game planning and communication coach J.T. Watkins. He threw 22 pitches through five at-bats, getting two strikeouts and one walk.

Kim made hard contact twice, including a comebacker to Ohtani, which he fielded on a hop, and a line drive to right field. Seeking assurance, Ohtani asked outfielder Teoscar Hernández if he would have caught the ball.

Shohei Ohtani threw 22 pitches in live BP, facing Hyeseong Kim, Dalton Rushing and game planning coach J.T. Watkins. Here's the end of his first at-bat vs. Kim: pic.twitter.com/Y3UKLFX0QR — Sonja Chen (@SonjaMChen) May 25, 2025

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior told reporters that Ohtani mostly threw fastballs at 94-95 mph, but got up to 96-97. But he also threw a splitter and a couple of sweepers in what Prior felt was an encouraging session.

"It's a big step getting on a mound, facing hitters," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday, via the New York Daily News.

Roberts added that the next step would be amping up his velocity while also throwing his slider to batters. Ohtani added breaking pitches during a session for the first time this week.

Dodgers pitchers currently rank 11th in the NL (and 22rd in MLB) with a 4.14 ERA. Starters Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki are all on the injured list, along with relievers Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips and Kirby Yates. So Ohtani being able to contribute will be welcomed. The question is when that will be and Ohtani isn't yet at the point where doctors, executives and coaches are ready to project any kind of timeline.