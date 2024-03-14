Source: NFL investigating Eagles, Falcons for free-agent signings of Saquon Barkley and Kirk Cousins

Altanta Falcons Quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga., near Atlanta. Cousins has one playoff victory in his long career. The Atlanta Falcons are betting at least $100 million that he's the guy who can lead them to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

The NFL's "legal tampering" period has long drawn chuckles for its paradoxical name. Now, it has also spurred an investigation into two franchises, a source confirmed to Yahoo Sports on Thursday afternoon.

The league will look into two of the biggest headline acquisitions of this free agency cycle: the Philadelphia Eagles' recruitment of running back Saquon Barkley and the Atlanta Falcons' recruitment of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The investigation of the Eagles stems from comments made by James Franklin, the head football coach at Barkley's alma mater Penn State.

"He said that was one of the first things that Howie [Roseman] said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that but also the connection of Penn State and the fan bases," Franklin said of Barkley and the Eagles general manager.

Cousins' investigation stems from comments he made in his introductory news conference that indicated communication with the Falcons' director of sports medicine before he was legally allowed to make contact. Only agents, rather than players they represent, can "legally" communicate during the two-day period leading up to the change of the league year.

Cousins seemed to indicate he spoke with the Falcons' head athletic trainer as he continues his rehabilitation from an October tear of his Achilles, which prompted the first surgery of the 35-year-old's life. Nearly five months later, he said Wednesday that he's capable of making drops and taking throws but cannot yet move fluidly outside of the pocket.

Cousins passed the Falcons' physical examination outside of the Achilles but has not yet cleared the recovery phase from the injury.

Cousins mentioned how heavily he leaned on his agent, Mike McCartney, during his free agency search. He also made direct reference to the tampering rules in his introductory news conference when noting he reached out to longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees to learn more about now-Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who spent more than a decade in New Orleans with Brees.

"I said, 'Drew, I can't talk to teams, but I can talk to you,'" Cousins said.

But did Cousins speak to director of sports medicine Jake Pfeil?

“There’s great people here, and it’s not just the football team," Cousins said Wednesday. "I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting, calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of P.R. I’m thinking, we got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

The Falcons' training staff ranked fifth in the NFLPA's annual team report cards, released last month at the NFL scouting combine. Ninety-five percent of players responded that they received sufficient one-on-one treatment, a No. 3 ranking in the category that equalled the Falcons' No. 3 mark in players feeling the training staff "significantly contributes to their overall success."

The Eagles were involved in a question of tampering last year, though on the other end of an investigation into whether the Cardinals improperly contacted then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon before he was hired as Arizona head coach. Just before the 2023 NFL Draft, news broke that the Cardinals sent the Eagles a 2024 fifth-round pick as well as exchanging their 66th overall pick of 2023 for Philadelphia's 94th.