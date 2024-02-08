Sources: 76ers trading Patrick Beverley to Bucks for Cam Payne, pick

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cam Payne and a second-round pick, sources told Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, confirming multiple reports.
Beverley also confirmed on his podcast social media that he had been dealt.
With the trade, the Bucks pick up a defensive stopper in the backcourt for their postseason push. Milwaukee's in third place in the Eastern Conference at 33-18, but has seen a decline this season on defense after trading five-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday in the deal to acquire Damian Lillard in the offseason.