South Carolina State loses MEAC final, automatic NCAA tournament bid on unnecessary foul in tie game

South Carolina State guard Wilson Dubinsky (11) attempts a 3-point shot over Norfolk State forward Tyrel Bladen (8) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

South Carolina State lost out on the MEAC's automatic NCAA tournament bid in frustrating, heartbreaking fashion on Saturday when Caleb McCarty committed a reach-in foul on Norfolk State's Christian Ings with eight seconds remaining in regulation.

McCarty had just tied the game at 65-65 on a layup, catching a ricochet after Jayden Johnson tipped the ball for a steal.

Apparently forgetting or not realizing that it was a tied ballgame, McCarty then reached in to foul Ings as he advanced the ball up court, as if South Carolina St. had to send Norfolk St. to the foul line to stop the clock and hopefully get the ball back for another shot.

CHAOS AS SC STATE TIES IT ON THE TURNOVER AND THEN THEY FORGET THE SCORE AND FOUL… pic.twitter.com/TA2sNRNEk0 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) March 15, 2025

However, since the score was tied, Ings got two free throws and made one of two for a 66-65 lead. Drayton Jones got the rebound on Ings' miss, setting up Johnson for a last shot but he missed his jump shot at the buzzer. As a result, the Spartans won the MEAC's automatic bid.

Ings led Norfolk St. with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Brian Moore Jr. followed by 16 points and also grabbed seven boards with two steals. The Spartans finish 24-10 and 11-3 in the MEAC as they await to see where and who they will play in the NCAA tournament.

For the Bulldogs, Wilson Dubinsky scored a game-high 24 points, knocking down all five of his 3-point attempts. Omar Croskey was the only other South Carolina St. player in double figures, tallying 10 points. The Bulldogs finish with a 20-13 mark, 11-3 in the MEAC.