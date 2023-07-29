Spirit midfielder Chloe Ricketts becomes youngest goalscorer in NWSL history

Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 19: Chloe Ricketts #39 of the Washington Spirit enters the game during the second half of the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup match against the NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena on April 19, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. The NJ/NY Gotham FC defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

Chloe Ricketts made NWSL history in just her fourth professional appearance.

At 16 years, two months, and six days old, Ricketts became the youngest goalscorer in the league's 10-year history Saturday when she capped off the Washington Spirit's 4-2 Challenge Cup win over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Friday night.

After the game, Ricketts said her little sister told her she had to score in the match. That request fueled her quest, Rickets said.

"That's what was going through my mind the whole time," she told reporters after the win. "[Ashley] Hatch played a beautiful ball straight to my feet, so I could finish it easily."

While Ricketts is the youngest player to score a goal in the NWSL, she isn't the youngest player in the league. That designation belongs to San Diego Wave FC forward Melanie Barcenas, who won't turn 16 until Oct. 30 and took the mantle from Ricketts a month after she signed with the Spirit in March.

The record for youngest goalscorer in league play specifically (the Challenge Cup doesn't count towards NWSL standings, but comes with a monetary price) is Olivia Moultrie, who was 16 years, eight months and 28 days old when she scored for the Portland Thorns in 2022.

Young players like Ricketts and Barcenas are able to play professional soccer under the NWSL's Under-18 Entry List, which allows teams to sign two players instead of drafting them if they meet certain criteria and with the consent of the players' parent or legal guardian. The Spirit were the first team to use this rule when they signed Ricketts.

