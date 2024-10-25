Spooky Halloween movies you can stream free: 'Immaculate' starring Sydney Sweeney, 'Talk to Me' and more

It may be spooky season, but your favorite Halloween movies may not seem quite as scary as the cost to stream them all this year. With the best horror movies scattered across all the big streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock — or only available to rent and not stream free anywhere at all this time of year — the horror movie budget is starting to eat into the Halloween candy budget at this point. If you're on the fence about whether it's worth it to pay $4 to rent the 1976 classic version of Stephen King's Carrie, or revisit Nosferatu (1922) and Nosferatu (1976) before the highly anticipated Nosferatu (2024) premieres this Christmas, we may have a solution for you.

Kanopy is a streaming platform available free for anyone with a library card (to a library that has opted into the service, which many have) or a college student email. They also just dropped their Halloween Fright Fest Collection which includes plenty of great indie horror movies, like A24's Pearl, We're All Going to the World's Fair and Palme d'Or winner Titane. Plus classics like Rosemary's Baby and Suspiria (1977). You can check if your library has access to Kanopy below. Keep reading to check out our top picks for Halloween movies streaming free on Kanopy.

Five horror movies you can stream totally free with a library card this Halloween:

Save your streaming money for Halloween candy this spooky season.

Immaculate (2024)

Sydney Sweeney stars in A24's creepy Catholic horror film about an American nun who moves to an Italian convent, only to find herself miraculously pregnant despite being a virgin. In addition to streaming free on Kanopy, you can also watch Immaculate on Hulu.

Talk to Me (2024)

This haunting indie Australian horror flick released by A24 in the U.S. follows a group of teens who find a severed and embalmed hand relic that is rumored to allow you to speak to the dead. But when they start bending the rules of the spirit world, all hell breaks loose. In addition to streaming free on Kanopy, you can also watch Talk to Me on Paramount+.

Pearl (2022)

Mia Goth stars in this campy, horrifying prequel to A24's X that explores the origin story of X's main villain, Pearl. You can also catch Pearl on Netflix and Paramount+ with Showtime.

The Babadook (2014)

It’s not just A24 horror movies you can find free on Kanopy. This 2014 Australian film originally debuted at Sundance and found huge success among horror fans. It follows a widowed single mother and her son, who begin struggling with premonitions and visions of a horrifying monster: the Babadook. Despite her best efforts to protect her family, "you can't get rid of the Babadook."

In addition to streaming on Kanopy, you can find The Babadook on AMC+.

ParaNorman (2012)

If you loved Coraline but somehow missed Laika Studios' other paranormal stop-motion adventure, then meet ParaNorman. The sometimes creepy, consistently heartwarming movie follows a young boy who may seem like a weird loner but is simply busy dealing with all the dead people he can communicate with. In addition to streaming free on Kanopy, this great family Halloween movie is also available free on Pluto, and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.