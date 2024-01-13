Steelers-Bills game moved to Monday afternoon, New York governor announces

General view of the snow-covered field at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers game will now be played on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET, New York governor Kathy Hochul announced.

Forecasters were anticipating heavy snow and 40-mph winds for the game on Sunday, and the Bills sent out a message to fans and citizens offering to paying those willing to come out and help shovel for the game.

The Bills won the AFC East with a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in the season finale. They enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed, and the Steelers — the seventh seed — also made the dance with 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the final game of the regular season.

This story will be updated.

