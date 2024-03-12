Steelers reportedly trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Bryce Young has a new weapon, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers traded Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will be updated with more information.

